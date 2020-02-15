TEAM UNITY GOVERNMENT AIMS TO CONSTRUCT HOMES IN EVERY CONSTITUENCY ACROSS ST. KITTS

– Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, said his Team Unity-led administration will continue to ensure that each constituency benefits equally under the Unity Housing Solutions Programme.

The honourable prime minister made this remark on Thursday (February 13) evening when he delivered remarks at the National Housing Corporation’s (NHC) House Allocation Ceremony at Hermitage, Cayon, where a total of 11 houses were delivered.

“We are moving the country forward and we are attempting to give every area its fair share. Even in [Constituency] #6, they will be part of the distribution of homes because this is the kind of Government that you have—a Government that is visionary, a Government that is compassionate, a Government that is sincere and we promise you that as many that we have done now, in our second term the best is yet to come,” said Prime Minister Harris.

Thursday’s ceremony was the third such event hosted so far for 2020 where just over 60 citizens received keys to their brand new homes in areas such as Sandy Point, Tabernacle, Lodge, Christ Church, Belle Vue and Phillip’s Village.

Prime Minister Harris stated further that the new homeowners now have the power to ensure that more citizens are empowered through homeownership, simply by making their regular mortgage payments.

“You can help us be more successful by paying whatever you can. Every month you may not be able to pay whatever it is the mortgage is but pay something, for something is better than nothing, and by doing that, you give NHC the resources to be able to assist somebody else,” the prime minister said to the new homeowners.

According to Mr. Charles Morton, the General Manager of NHC, there are still approximately 140 houses to be distributed over the next several weeks.

The homes being constructed under the Unity Housing Solutions Programme are considerably larger than those built under the previous administration. The houses feature galvalume roofs, more spacious bathrooms and larger bedrooms.