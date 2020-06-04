TEAM UNITY CORRECTS LABOUR’S WRONG AGAIN BY PUTTING GOVERNMENT AUXILIARY EMPLOYEES INTO PENSIONABLE ESTABLISHMENT

The Team Unity Government activated a Pension Committee in 2017 and tasked it with devising a pension plan to benefit these workers who were not entitled to a pension upon leaving government work.
“We have good news. We set up a committee to look at this and they have advised us that the 1st of September, 2020 will be the date in which we will bring all, everyone, of the non-establishment workers on to the pensionable establishment,” Prime Minister Harris said during the launch of the progressive and visionary Team Unity 2020 Manifesto.
“Only we can do what is right. Only we are focusing on the people and improving their conditions of life. So, tomorrow you at Public Works you could march in with a little bit more pep, a little bit more step, because Dr. Harris has committed from the 1st of September you are part of the civil service. You are part of the government establishment.” Dr. Harris exclaimed.
Prime Minister Harris also announced during Monday’s manifesto launch that come July 01, 2020, more than 3,000 Skills Empowerment Training Programme (STEP) workers will become a permanent part of the workforce in St. Kitts and Nevis.
“They are in a variety of ministries and departments, they are in a variety of private sector institutions, radio stations, farms customs brokerage corporations and yet those workers have no particular status. Tonight, I want to announce that the 3,000 STEP workers will become part of the permanent work force of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis come the 1st of July 2020,” Prime Minister Harris said.
In February 2017, STEP, which was formerly known as the People’s Employment Programme (PEP), was reorganized, restructured and repositioned by the Team Unity administration to ensure that the trainees receive genuine training and are imbued with the necessary work ethics, and are given value for money.