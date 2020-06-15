TEAM UNITY CABINET OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS SWORN IN FOR SECOND TERM

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 14, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – At a lavish and well-attended inauguration ceremony at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium today (Sunday, June 14), the new 11-member Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers that will deliver a stronger and safer future for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, over the next five years, was officially sworn in.

Following the announcement of their new ministerial portfolios, the new Federal Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, took the Oath of Office, the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Secrecy in front of hundreds of cheering spectators at Warner Park and the thousands of nationals tuned in to radio stations, viewing on television and following online via various social media platforms.

In delivering remarks, Prime Minister Harris publicly thanked the electorate for again placing its trust in the Team Unity coalition when it was called upon to choose the country’s next government.

“I am especially grateful that so many persons had the opportunity to participate in our vibrant democracy here in St. Kitts and Nevis and I promise all of you that the Government which I lead will honour the faith that you have shown us,” Dr. Harris said.

For the next five years, Prime Minister Harris will serve the country as the Minister of Finance, National Security, Sustainable Development, Constituency Empowerment, and Human Resource Management and Information. Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards assumes responsibilities for the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Utilities, Posts and Urban Development, while Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley remains as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Civil Aviation in the Federal Cabinet.

The Honourable Alexis Jeffers now serves as Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources. The Honourable Lindsay Grant is the Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports.

Elected Representative for Constituency Eight, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton serves as Minister of Human Settlement, National Health Insurance, Social Security, Ecclesiastical Affairs, Social Development and Gender Affairs.

The Honourable Eric Evelyn now holds responsibilities for the Ministry of Environment and Cooperatives. The Honourable Jonel Powell will serve as the country’s Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture.

For the next five years, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett will serve as St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Health, ICT, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development.

Senator the Honourable Wendy Phipps is the Minister responsible for International Trade, Industry, Commerce, Consumer Affairs and Labour, while Senator the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr. returns as Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs.

Prime Minister Harris said his new Team Unity Cabinet stands ready to deliver for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We are determined and eager to see that our plan for safer streets, for bigger and better homes and more opportunities for our young people is implemented properly and successfully. I promise you that we will never become complacent or take you the people for granted. We know that you have lent us your vote and that we must deliver for you and deliver for the future of our country,” Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said.

Sunday’s inauguration ceremony was attended by a wide cross section of society including the nation’s only living National Hero, Dr. the Rt. Excellent and Rt. Honourable Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds and his Excellency the Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton. Also in attendance were a number of senior level government officials including permanent secretaries and heads of departments; Deputy Governor-General, Her Honour Hyleta Liburd; Speaker of the National Assembly, the Honourable A. Michael Perkins; representatives of the diplomatic and consular corps; leaders in the business community, and a large number of supporters of the Team Unity coalition from both St. Kitts and on Nevis.