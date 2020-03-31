Taiwan Shares Expertise on COVID-19 with St. Kitts and Nevis

A video conference on COVID-19 between Chi Mei Medical Center in Taiwan and Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital in St. Kitts and Nevis was held Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Ministry of Health in Basseterre. The five-party video conference was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for the purpose of sharing COVID-19 prevention measures with Taiwan’s four Caribbean diplomatic allies, including St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Belize.

Important topics on fighting against COVID-19 were discussed in the conference, ranging from protective measures and equipment for medical personnel, emergency intubation, to infection control measures. Participants from St. Kitts and Nevis included Taiwan’s resident Ambassador Tom Lee and Embassy staffers, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Medical Chief of Staff of Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital, and the Hospital’s medical staff.

Taiwan’s use of timely, transparent and high-tech methods to combat COVID-19 has been praised by leaders of allies and like-minded partners around the world. Taiwan is able and willing to provide assistance to the world and especially to its diplomatic allies during this unprecedented crisis with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In St. Kitts and Nevis, the Taiwan Embassy has provided assistance to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis in having Taiwanese experts review the official COVID-19 Preparation Plans and procuring essential medical equipment.

The Embassy is very pleased to announce that it will donate 10,000 masks (4,000 N95 medical masks and 6,000 ordinary masks) to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. In addition, the Taiwan Technical Mission in St. Kitts and Nevis has been taking measures in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture to enhance food security.

The Embassy would like to reassure that at this difficult time, Taiwan is always a very good partner St. Kitts and Nevis can rely on. The Embassy will continue to work closely with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis in this fight against COVID-19.