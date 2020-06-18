Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) launched the Taiwan Global Anti-Covid-19 Pavilion to enable both the public and private sectors of the world to acquire the relevant information and services from Taiwan.

key elements of the website:

1. Taiwan Global Anti-Covid-19 Pavilion: a website offering Taiwan’s anti-COVID-19 resources in English.

2. “We’re in this fight together”: the mission and slogan of the pavilion, that Taiwan stands with the rest of the world in the battle against COVID-19.

3. Realtime services: working with 20 leading medical facilities to answer needs from abroad through video calls that share anti-pandemic experience. More medical facilities are to join over time. The Taiwan CDC Hotline is also available for international callers. All inquiries can be made via the pavilion’s FB page.

4. Experience sharing: video clips in English about Taiwan’s epidemic prevention policies, measures and experiences.

5. FAQ: provides answers to frequently asked questions by individuals in the government, medical, business, and general public sectors.

6. Global Anti-pandemic Business Map: up-to-date information on global border control, travel, logistics, commerce, and relief policy.

7. Industries: a database for connecting with 2,000+ businesses that provide 10,000+ anti-COVID-19 supplies, equipment, biotech and software systems, as well as technologies and applications in public health, smart hospital, and remote working.

8. Taiwan Model: information on early preparation, national health insurance, adoption of new technologies, public-private cooperation, and transparency. The long-term strategy is to fully utilize technology for epidemic prevention.

9. Latest technologies and information: news on smart health, biotech, and AI COVID-19 diagnosis.

10. Newsroom: international coverage on Taiwan’s COVID-19 prevention efforts.

Providing the latest information and services, the pavilion will be continuously updated throughout the crisis. Post-pandemic, the website will become the Taiwan Medical Pavilion and continue to serve the international community as a platform for connecting with the nation’s medical and technology sectors.