ST. KITTS & NEVIS TAKES ACTION AGAINST COVID-19 CLOSED BORDERS

We look forward to the time when St. Kitts & Nevis can again share special joy of our sun kissed splendor, cool tropical breezes and the genuine welcome of our people with you.

For now, however, to protect the health and safety of our citizens, residents and visitors, St Kitts has closed its borders to all commercial airline flights effective March 25 at 11:59 until April 7, 2020. Medevac or medical emergency flights will be allowed should the need arise. Unfortunately, Nationals and Residents overseas who were unable to return by the deadline will need to remain offshore until the border closing is lifted, with The Immigration, Customs, Coast Guard and the Royal St. Christopher & Nevis Police Force, enforcing all border controls.

Sending our best wishes to you, your families and friends. Stay safe and healthy and keep dreaming of your next adventure.