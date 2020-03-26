SUSPENSION OF FACE TO FACE INTERVIEWS FOR THE POVERTY ALLEVIATION PROGRAMME

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Mrs. Elreter Simpson-Browne, wishes to inform the general public that due to the confirmation of cases of the Corona Virus, COVID19 in St. Kitts and Nevis, the ministry will be suspending face to face interviews for the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP). This measure is one of several initiatives undertaken in effort to minimize the risk of spreading the corona virus amongst staff and members of the general public.

Considering the abovementioned, persons who are interested in signing up, due to the impact of the Coronavirus, are asked to contact the Office via telephone numbers 467-1257/662-3597 or email statistics@gov.kn. However, in order to be eligible, the following information is required, preferably by electronic means:

Letter of lay-off or redundancy

Evidence of most recent salary/wage slip

If non-national, country of birth and proof of residency status

Additionally, visits to the Office will be limited to scheduled appointments. However, walk-ins will be accommodated by allowing a maximum of two (2) persons to enter the reception area at any given time.

The Ministry thrives to serve you with professionalism and in a timely manner while exercising effective social distancing protocols.

We thank you for your cooperation during this period of Global Pandemic.