SUSPECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN RELATION TO SHOOTING INCIDENT IN BASSETERRE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 15, 2020 (RSCNPF): A suspect was taken into Police custody on Sunday, March 15, in relation to a shooting incident that occurred in the Basseterre area this morning.

Sometime after 7 a.m. Sunday, the rider of a motor cycle fired gun shots into the air along the stretch of Cayon Street leading up to the Queen Victory Roundabout. Members of the Crime Scene Unit visited and processed the area. They collected several items of evidential value.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing. Persons who might have seen or heard something in relation to this incident, or have any other information regarding the matter, are asked to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887 or 467-1888, 662-3468 or by calling the crime hotline at 707.