SUPERINTENDENT HENRY: THANKS FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND COOPERATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 07, 2020 (RSCNPF): Divisional Commander for Division ‘A’, Superintendent Cromwell Henry, thanked and complimented the public for their tremendous support and high level of cooperation respectively during the period of the curfew.

Speaking at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 6, he specifically mentioned the outpouring of support on social media.

“We also continue to see an outpouring of support on social media for the work of the essential service workers, including the Police. I’ve read one particular post on Facebook from Stevenson Manners where he was very pleased with the Police in his area,” Superintendent Henry disclosed. “He mentioned that every time he looked outside he would see the Police either up the road, or down the road, or across the road from him, and he was very satisfied with the work that they’re doing.”

The Divisional Commander added that the persons who commented under the post all shared similar sentiments saying that “they were all positive, praising the Police and some even extending it to…all the essential workers for the work that they are doing.”

He said he was particularly touched by an activity undertaken by the students of the Nevis Academy.

“The children of the Nevis Academy…were making cards, thank you cards and videos and they posted those videos on Facebook, thanking the Police and the other essential workers for their service. We are touched by that and we’ll continue to serve the public.”

The Superintendent pledged that the Police will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the citizens and residents of the Federation.

