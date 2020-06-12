SUPERINTENDENT HENRY REMINDS AND ENCOURAGES GENERAL PUBLIC TO ADHERE TO CURRENT COVID-19 REGULATIONS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 11, 2020 (SKNIS): Citizens and residents were reminded of the current COVID-19 Regulations that were implemented to ensure that everyone is protected from the threat of the Novel Coronavirus that reached the shores of St. Kitts and Nevis in late March.

“We wish to remind the public that the COVID-19 Regulations are still in effect and enforced by the Police. Retail liquor licenses remain suspended, social events and other similar gatherings are restricted and visits to the beach are limited to the periods between 5:30 am to 10:00 am daily,” said Superintendent Cromwell Henry of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

He also reminded the general public of the nightly curfews that are in effect.

“The nightly curfews that were temporarily suspended for three nights from June 04-06 have since resumed and take effect from 8:01 pm nightly to 4:59 am the following day. All the other provisions and protocols which I am certain we are all aware of remain in effect and enforceable,” he added at the June 10 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Superintendent Henry appealed to persons to continue to adhere to the protocols in the COVID-19 Regulations, noting that the “current Regulations #19 of 2020 will expire at 6:00 am on Saturday, June 13 when we expect that new regulations will be published.”

He made a special plea for motorists to exercise extreme care and caution on the road and encouraged businesses to close in time for workers to get home.

“I appeal to motorists to begin to make their way home in sufficient time to avoid having to drive in a manner that is dangerous to the public and that will increase their risk of accidents,” he said. “Gas stations and supermarkets should close at 6:00 pm, while shops and other small establishments should close at 7:00 pm.”

-30-