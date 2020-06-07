STATEMENT BY THE CHAIRMAN OF THE CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY THE HONOURABLE MIA AMOR MOTTLEY, PRIME MINISTER OF BARBADOS ON ELECTIONS RESULT IN ST KITTS AND NEVIS

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) congratulates the Honourable Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis and his Team Unity on the resounding victory in the general elections on 5 June 2020.

The overwhelming nature of the triumph at the polls indicates the scale of confidence that the people of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis have in the ability of the party to guide them to a secure and prosperous future.

The Community also congratulates the people of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis on the smooth and peaceful conduct of the poll in spite of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

6 June 2020