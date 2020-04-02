STATE OF EMERGENCY IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS EXTENDED TO THURSDAY, APRIL 09

– The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has extended the State of Emergency in the Federation (which includes the 24-hour curfew for citizens and residents) as it continues to review and update its measures and protocols that are geared towards containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, also known as the Novel Coronavirus.

This was announced by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris when he addressed the nation today, Thursday, April 02.

“Today, Thursday, 2nd April, 2020, I have asked His Excellency, the Governor General, to make further Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations under the State of Emergency now existing in St. Kitts and Nevis. These Regulations will take effect on Friday morning, the 3rd April at 6:01 am when the current Regulations enacted on Tuesday, expire. These new (COVID-19) Regulations will be the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No 3) Regulations, SR&O No 10 of 2020, and will run until Thursday, 9th April at 7pm when the Cabinet of Ministers will determine any new action to be taken,” said Prime Minister Harris.

The honourable prime minister continued by saying, “A curfew remains in place from 7:00pm to 6:00am Friday night. On Saturday night, at 7pm, a full 24 hour curfew, a total lock-down, is reintroduced until Wednesday morning at 6am. This means a full 24-hour lock-down on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday continuing until Wednesday at 6:00 a.m.”

Prime Minister Harris said that these regulations are necessary to slow the transmission of the virus from one person to another, including reducing secondary infections among close contacts and health care workers.

“As we interrupt human to human transmission we can be more effective in identifying, isolating and caring for patients. The sooner treatment can start the better for all of us,” Dr. Harris added.

Prime Minister Harris further noted that persons will be allowed to leave their homes on Wednesday, April 08 and Thursday, April 09, on a limited basis to purchase any food and medicines required between the hours of 6:00am and 7:00pm, while a curfew will be in place for Wednesday night from 7:00pm to 6:00am Thursday.