Star Studded Line-Up for St. Kitts Music Festival 2020

Gladys Knight

BASSETERRE (11th February, 2020): The Ministry of Tourism and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority along with the St. Kitts Music Festival Committee are pleased to announce that Gladys Knight, Beres Hammond, Anthony B. and more esteemed artists have joined the final roster of musical talents who will be performing at the 24th Annual St. Kitts Music Festival taking place June 25-27, 2020.

“We are excited to have secured such an outstanding group of artists to perform in this year’s St. Kitts Music Festival,” said the Hon. Mr. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry and Commerce.

“Our strategy is to grow the festival every year in a way that will appeal to both local and international audiences, therefore creating the right mix of performers is critical to our success. This particular selection of veteran and emerging talent is certain to draw music lovers from from all of our key source markets as well as from our Federation, thereby providing direct benefit to our citizens and economy.”

Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, added, “For the past two years in a row, we have broken air passenger arrivals records for the month of June and hotels have been sold out for the dates surrounding music festival. To keep this momentum going, we have developed comprehensive integrated marketing programs to specifically target those individuals who are most likely to attend this event, which has become a key driver of tourism in early summer.”

“With such a wide range of talent and musical styles represented on stage again this year, we want to be a model for other music festivals throughout the region,” commented Damion Hobson, Chairman of the St. Kitts Music Festival. “Our festival is one of the longest-established music festivals in the Caribbean and we aim to keep it as a premier choice for music-loving travellers and locals alike.”

The performers for each night are as follows-

Thursday, June 25 Friday, June 26 Saturday, June 27 Voice 313 Venelle Powell Nailah Blackman Anthony B Koffee Kollision Band Beres Hammond Chronixx Lyrikal Future Jheni Aiko Asa Bantan WizKid Gladys Knight Patrice Roberts Jimmy Cliff Mr. Killa Bunji Garlin & Fay-Ann Lyons Shenseea

Thursday night is typically known as soca night or “jump up” night, as the lively, energetic vibe from top powerhouses in soca, reggae, dancehall and more are known for getting the crowd on their feet from the opening act right through to the last. Friday night continues the captivating vocal action, with show-stopping performances from a variety of musical greats and new talents. On Saturday night, local talent opens the evening for popular acts who are well-known for international hits that the audience often sings along to.

On the evening of Wednesday, June 24, the Music Festival kicks off with a welcome reception hosted at the Christophe Harbour Marina followed by an Escape Fete held at Salt Plage. Following the three nights of performances, the event concludes with the White Sands all-white party at Carambola Beach Club on Sunday, June 28.

Now entering its 24th year, the St. Kitts Music Festival attracts both locals and visitors alike. It features a wide range of musical styles on the popular market, including R&B, Jazz, Hip-Hop, Reggae, Soca, Calypso, Gospel and Contemporary music. Past artists have included such prominent acts as John Legend, Lionel Richie, Jason Derulo, Buju Banton, The Goo Goo Dolls, Trey Songz, T-Pain, Michael Bolton, R. City, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, Wyclef Jean, Ne-Yo, Air Supply, Patti LaBelle, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Shaggy, Kelly Rowland, Tarrus Riley, Tessanne Chin, Toni Braxton, Sean Paul, Boyz II Men, King Konris, Stephen Marley, Maxi Priest, Beres Hammond, and Biggie Irie. For more information about the St. Kitts Music Festival, visit http://www. stkittsmusicfestival.com/ or the event’s Facebook page.