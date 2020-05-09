STAPLETON POLICE OFFICERS CONDUCT REGULAR CHECKS ON THE VULNERABLE IN THEIR COMMUNITY DURING STATE OF EMERGENCY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 08, 2020 (RSCNPF): Officers from the Stapleton Police Station have been continuing their Senior Service throughout the State of Emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that the vulnerable persons in the community are safe.

Sergeant with responsibility for the Stapleton Police Station, Charmaine Audain, explained that it was important for them to be involved in their community.

“We continue to do this initiative especially, for example, when it comes to Ms. Jeffers who lives at home [alone]. We want to make sure that she is safe and everything is okay with her and that she has the necessary things that she needs…,” said Sergeant Audain.

She also disclosed that during one of their visits, they were alarmed to discover that Ms. Jeffers was not a home. The Officers conducted a search for her and made enquiries. They were relieved to learn that she was safe at her daughter’s residence in Bird Rock.

Sergeant Audain was accompanied by Constables Sylvia Dabrio-Queely and Sylvester Roberts, and civilian worker Mary Caines during recent visits to a number of elderly persons and one person living with a disability.

The Sergeant expressed that the persons visited were very happy to see the Officers and were left feeling energized and in good spirits. She added that the person living with a disability shared with the Officers that she felt isolated by the community. The individual commended the Police for their initiative and for reaching out to her.

“…That made me feel good as a person and one thing I can say is that I am very grateful for my Officers, I don’t have to push them to go out… and it gives me a good feeling to see that I don’t have to be worried about if these Officers are doing what they are supposed to do. On a daily basis, they carry out their duties and responsibilities of serving the seniors in the community very well,” she added.

Civilian Worker Caines reminded the elderly about the importance of remaining active and doing light exercises while at home. She demonstrated simple stretches that can be done and encouraged them to take daily walks around the yard. In some instances, the Officers were seen stretching along with them. The seniors were also sensitized on the importance of wearing masks if they had to leave the house and hand hygiene.

The Stapleton Police Senior Service was launched in January and is an important part of their community policing initiatives. The Officers consider it even more important now to ensure the safety and security of those who are at an increased risk of contracting the coronavirus.