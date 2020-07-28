Stakeholders Get Ready for the Rebuilding of Tourism

Glenville Leader of the Ministry of Health facilitates the COVID-19 training session with workers from the Restaurants and Bar sector.

BASSETERRE (27th July, 2020): With the safety of our nationals, residents and guests being the top priority of the Government, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism in conjunction with the COVID-19 task force are facilitating a series of training sessions, which is the first step in the process of equipping stakeholders to obtain the “St. Kitts and Nevis Travel Approved Seal,” so that potential visitors are confident that they will be safe when they visit our island.

The “Travel Approved Seal” is a program developed by the St. Kitts and Nevis Tourism Authorities that clearly identifies the establishments and operators within the sector who meet the minimum health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

“Travel Approved Seal” training will be offered to all tourism stakeholders. From August to November 2020, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority will contact the respective sectors for training, including: taxi operators, attractions, hotels, retail stores, tour operators (water and land based e.g. catamarans and ATV operators), watersports, vendors and beach bars.

The mandatory training workshops began on Wednesday 22nd July with workers from the Bars and Restaurant sector, to equip them with the required health, safety and travel protocols, which will assist St. Kitts in minimizing and containing the spread of COVID-19 when visitors return to our shores.

Minister of Tourism The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant said the program is critical to the balance of public and economic health of the destination. It ensures that our stakeholders are equipped with the knowledge to keep themselves and their families safe while earning a living and contributing to the rebuilding of the sector.

“Training of all our citizens and residents in all sectors of this industry on their respective health and safety protocols is ongoing and essential to ensure the destination offers a healthy and quality experience for our visitors,” Minister Grant said. “The new normal is upon us and it involves everyone following and maintaining the established protocols. Therefore, stakeholders who fail to meet the minimum standards to obtain the ‘Travel Approved Seal’ will not be allowed to operate and serve the public, and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and its partners will not promote them in the source markets.”

CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Racquel Brown, said people are willing to travel, however their travel priorities have shifted to health and safety first.

“Health and Safety protocols give visitors an assurance that St. Kitts has adopted measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 to protect our Citizens, Residents and Visitors at all times”.CEO Brown said. “When combined with our uncrowded beaches and attractions which naturally promote social distancing, our genuinely friendly people, our lush rainforest and wide array of activities that appeal to persons seeking fun or relaxation, I believe St. Kitts already has a competitive appeal in all our source markets” CEO Brown said.

The results of the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted every facet of our industry including hotels, restaurants, retail shops, watersport, tour and taxi operators, attractions, beach bars and vendors. Training in the established protocols will support and guide the phased reopening for all tourism entities in a responsible manner, critical to the success and sustainability of our tourism industry, in the Covid-19 era.