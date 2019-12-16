St. Kitts Wins Caribbean Journal’s Cruise Destination of the Year Award 2020

BASSETERRE (13TH December, 2019): Continuing to set tourism records and add to its growing list of accolades, St. Kitts has just been named Cruise Destination of the Year by Caribbean Journal in the publication’s Caribbean Travel Awards 2020.

“It is truly an honor to receive this distinction from one of the leading media outlets covering our region,” said the Hon. Mr. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry and Commerce. “The fact that St. Kitts was chosen as the best Cruise Destination in the entire Caribbean is yet another testament to the success of our cruise tourism sector. This is a crowning achievement immediately following our being the only destination in the OECS ever to achieve one million cruise passenger arrivals and having done so now for two years in a row.”

Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, added, “Earning this award from Caribbean Journal is a an extremely high commendation and endorsement of the quality of our cruise and overall tourism product. It underscores the need for us to continue our training for employees on the front lines of tourism from taxi drivers to aloe rub vendors and strive for even greater levels of visitor satisfaction in order to remain at the top in what is one of the most competitive regions in the world for cruise tourism.”

The 2020 Caribbean Travel Awards marks only the 2nd year that Caribbean Journal has included a category for Cruise Destination of the Year and last year it was won by Jamaica, a much larger destination. The publication states, “While St Kitts is one of the smaller countries in the region, it has long punched above its weight in the ultra-competitive Caribbean tourism industry, most notably with a continually strong showing in the cruise sector.”

This is the 6th Annual Caribbean Travel Awards by Caribbean Journal, which celebrates the best of Caribbean Travel each year. This year’s Caribbean Travel Awards includes winners across 21 categories, selected by Caribbean Journal‘s editorial staff and its network of contributors. St. Kitts also won a 2018 Caribbean Travel Award for Caribbean Hotel of the Year for Park Hyatt St. Kitts and a 2017 Caribbean Travel Award for the New Hotel of the Year award for Park Hyatt St. Kitts.

Further, Caribbean Journal has named St. Kitts one of The 19 Best Caribbean Islands to Visit in 2019, one of The 25 Best Caribbean Beaches to Visit in 2019, one of The Best Honeymoon Destinations in the Caribbean, one of the Top 20 Islands to Live On in the Caribbean, one of The 18 Best Islands in the Caribbean to Visit in 2018 (along with sister island Nevis), and one of 25 Caribbean Destinations to Visit in 2017. St. Kitts has also received extensive editorial coverage in the publication since it was launched in 2012, reaching Caribbean Journal‘s ever-growing audience of readers who are interested in travel to and within the Caribbean.