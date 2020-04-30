St. Kitts Takes Continued Action Against Covid-19 Update 17

BASSETERRE (April 29th 2020): As of today, 2 additional persons have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered persons to 6 with 0 deaths. To date, a total of 293 persons have been tested for COVID-19, 15 of whom tested positive with 271 persons tested negative and 7 test results pending. 1 person is currently quarantined in a government facility while 55 persons are currently quarantined at home and 9 persons are in isolation. 688 persons have been released from quarantine. St. Kitts & Nevis has one of the highest testing rates in CARICOM and the Eastern Caribbean and uses only the molecular tests which are the gold standard of testing.

On April 24, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris announced that, under the State of Emergency put in place on March 28, 2020 and which Cabinet voted on Friday, April 17 to extend for 6 months, Government introduced another round of Regulations effective from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday April 25, 2020 through 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 to control and combat COVID-19 in the Federation.

He also announced full 24-hour and limited curfews will be in effect as follows:

Limited curfew (relaxed restrictions wherein persons may leave their residence to shop for necessities and curfews in effect every night from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.):

Thursday, April 30 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 1 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Full 24-hour curfew (persons must remain in their residence):

Saturday, May 2, Sunday, May 3 and Monday, May 4 all day until Tuesday, May 5 at 6:00 a.m.

Limited curfew (relaxed restrictions wherein persons may leave their residence to shop for necessities and curfews in effect every night from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.):

Tuesday, May 5 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 7 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 8 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

During the extended State of Emergency and the COVID-19 Regulations made under the Emergency Powers Act, no one is permitted to be away from their residence without special exemption as an essential worker or a pass or permission from the Commissioner of Police during full 24-hour curfew. For a complete listing of essential businesses, click here to read the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations and refer to section 5. This is part of the Government’s response to contain and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Government continues to act under the advisement of its medical experts in relaxing or lifting restrictions. These medical experts have informed the Government that St. Kitts & Nevis has met the 6 criteria established by the World Health Organization (WHO) for doing so and that all persons who need to be tested have been tested at this time. St. Kitts & Nevis is the last country in the Americas to confirm a case of the virus, has no deaths from it and has now reported 6 recoveries.

At this time we hope everyone, and their families remain safe and healthy.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and/or http://carpha.org/What-We-Do/Public-Health/Novel-Coronavirus.