St. Kitts & Nevis to Host 5th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Education

The Ministry of Education in St. Kitts and Nevis is making final plans for the hosting of the 5th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Education which will take place at the St. Kitts Marriott over the period February 18-19, 2020.Under the theme Equity and Access, Ministers will engage in constructive dialogue on substantive issues regarding education development in the OECS as well as agree on policies and strategies to advance the implementation of the OECS Education Sector Strategy. The meeting also helps secure the support of regional agencies and development partners in advancing the education development agenda.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Chairperson for the Organizing Committee Mr. William Hodge told the Education Media Unit:

“We look forward to having our regional counterparts here in St. Kitts and Nevis and to discuss very pertinent matters relating to Education across the Region.

More specifically Mr. Hodge informed that the OECS Education Unit is advancing a number of initiatives including: the Early Learners Programme where there is emphasis on early reading; the OECS Framework for Continuous Professional Development as well as the Framework for School leaders: a management training for Principals across the OECS.

The meeting will be presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Hon Shawn K. Richards. His delegation will include Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration Hon. Troy Liburd and Permanent Secretary Kevin Barret; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education St. Kitts-Nevis, Mr. William Hodge; Dr. Tricia Esdaille, Senior Assistant Secretary and Chief of Education Planning Dr. Neva Pemberton.

Other delegations will include participants from the Independent member states of the OECS as well as British dependent territories such as the British Virgin Islands, Montserrat and Anguilla.

The conference will open officially on Monday 17th February. Working sessions will follow on Tuesday 18th and Wednesday 19th with a press conference at the end of the final day to relate major decisions coming out of the conference.

Permanent Secretary Hodge revealed that the OECS has a very strategic plan for the advancement of Education in the region.

“Just recently OECS Permanent Secretaries met in St. Lucia for two days: the first annual meeting for permanent secretaries, as a means of keeping us updated on all the various initiatives. Chief Education Officers (CEOs) meet regularly as they are responsible for the implementation of initiatives.”

Two previous Meetings of the OECS Council of Ministers: Education were held in Antigua and Barbuda (2019) and Martinique (2018).

A press alert indicating the time of the Press Briefing on Wednesday February 19 will be sent out in the near future.