ST. KITTS-NEVIS SOCIAL SECURITY RECEIVES 6,100 APPLICATIONS UNDER COVID-19 RELIEF FUND

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 16, 2020 (SKNIS): A total of 6,195 applications has been received and processed under the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund administered by the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board.

Of that number, 4,579 persons have already received funds from the income support programme to the tune of $4,503,437. The first disbursement was made on April 20, with continuous and daily uploads made to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

The figures as of May 15, 2020, were presented by Antonio Maynard, Director of the Social Security Board, during an appearance on the radio programme Inside the News on Saturday (May 16, 2020).

He gave a breakdown of the figures noting that the total applications received and processed at the Social Security Head Office in St. Kitts from employers through the Department of Labour were 3,291. Direct applications from registered self-employed persons were 923. Figures from the branch office in Nevis were 1,981.

“We are very pleased to be disbursing these funds even on a day-to-day basis,” Mr Maynard indicated.

He noted that this month’s payment would be made on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Additionally, retroactive payments will be made to persons whose applications were received and processed but may not have received their funds as yet.

The COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund provides up to $1,000 to qualifying residents who lost their jobs or are on reduced hours and earning less than $1,000 per month. Self-employed persons registered with Social Security as well as individuals made redundant as a result of the coronavirus pandemic are also benefiting from this assistance.

The payment period covers the months of April, May and June in the first instance.

