ST. KITTS-NEVIS ROBOTICS ASSOCIATION NOT JUST FOR STEM STUDENTS

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS ROBOTICS TEAM IN DUBAI, UAE (photo courtesy CNN)



Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 22, 2020 (SKNIS): The St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA) is likely a natural fit for persons interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). But Dr Ricardo Neil, the association’s founder and chairman, said that all are welcome.

“We are looking at the evolution from STEM to STEAM,” Dr Neil stated during a recent interview.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.

“The association focuses on STEAM so for persons who are inclined in the English Literature, Drama and those areas, we still have those persons in. As a matter of fact, our spokesperson, she is very much inclined in the English Literature area, and she functions quite well within the association,” he stated.

The SKNRA currently has some 60 members. The numbers are expected to grow in the coming months as the association is preparing to launch an afterschool robotics programme in September 2020. Each of the five public high schools will be targeted.

Additionally, the association hopes to host a national robotics challenge in the near future as well as a similar regional challenge within the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Persons from any age range can apply for membership. Persons interested in learning more about the SKNRA can visit the website www.sknra.org, or www.facebook.com/sknra.kn. The association can also be contacted at 661-7417.