ST. KITTS-NEVIS REGISTERS 15TH CONFIRMED CASE OF COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 19, 2020 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has registered another case of COVID-19. The positive result was revealed by the Minister of State for Health, the Honourable Wendy Phipps, on Sunday, April 19, 2020, during the National Emergency Operations Centre Daily Briefing.

The patient resides in St. Kitts bringing the total number of cases to 11 on St. Kitts, while there are four cases on Nevis. All 15 patients are in mandatory isolation.

There have been 210 confirmed negatives with 22 test results pending.

Minister Phipps stated that when samples are sent for testing, the Ministry of Health does not take a seat and wait for the results to come back.

“When you hear that we are awaiting results, it means that the contact tracing and testing as necessary are taking place,” she stated.

On Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, of this week, many businesses will commence limited operations. However, Minister Phipps strongly urged persons who do not need to be out of their house to remain at home.

“It is not considered a free paper,” she stated. “It is meant if you need to have a quick run to the grocery, the dispensary or to the health centre or something of that nature. If you do not have to leave your home, please stay home.”

Honourable Phipps also reminded persons to practice social and physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette. Things persons may take for granted including wiping down computer keyboards, steering wheels and even stove burners were strongly advised. Additionally, neighbours who communicate with each other were urged to do so from a safe distance.

“… Every action that you do individually, and that we do collectively, matters in the fight against COVID-19,” the minister said.

-30-