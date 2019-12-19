TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please be advised that the St. Kitts & Nevis Red Cross Society held its General Assembly on Sunday 24th November 2019 at the Lady Arrindell’s Building, Red Cross Headquarters at Hosford’s Road Basseterre at 10:00am.

During the General Assembly the following members were elected to serve a two (2) years term on the Governing Board for the National Society:

President: Mr. Elmo Burke, MSc.

Vice President (St. Kitts): Mr. Maurice Benjamin

Vice President (Nevis): Mrs. Roxane Brookes

Treasurer: Mrs. Joanna Marsham-Wilkins

Youth Director: Ms. Shakia Hobson

Floor Members (St. Kitts) Mr. Joseph Richardson and Ms. Debra Veira

Floor Members (Nevis) Mr. Javier Ottley and Ms. Philicia Walters

The following also serve on the Governing Board but were previously elected at their

respective Branch Assemblies during 2019:

Branch Director (Ag.) (St. Kitts) Mrs. Yvette Ross

Branch Director (Nevis) Ms. Pearl Bartlette

The following volunteers were previously appointed to the Governing Board:

Director General: Mrs. Natalie Fough

Disaster Coordinator Mrs. Patricia Peets

Thanks in advance for noting the new leadership of the National Society. Any additional changes would be communicated if it becomes necessary.

Sincerely,

………………………………

Elmo Burke, MSc

President

SKNRCS