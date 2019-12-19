TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
Please be advised that the St. Kitts & Nevis Red Cross Society held its General Assembly on Sunday 24th November 2019 at the Lady Arrindell’s Building, Red Cross Headquarters at Hosford’s Road Basseterre at 10:00am.
During the General Assembly the following members were elected to serve a two (2) years term on the Governing Board for the National Society:
President: Mr. Elmo Burke, MSc.
Vice President (St. Kitts): Mr. Maurice Benjamin
Vice President (Nevis): Mrs. Roxane Brookes
Treasurer: Mrs. Joanna Marsham-Wilkins
Youth Director: Ms. Shakia Hobson
Floor Members (St. Kitts) Mr. Joseph Richardson and Ms. Debra Veira
Floor Members (Nevis) Mr. Javier Ottley and Ms. Philicia Walters
The following also serve on the Governing Board but were previously elected at their
respective Branch Assemblies during 2019:
Branch Director (Ag.) (St. Kitts) Mrs. Yvette Ross
Branch Director (Nevis) Ms. Pearl Bartlette
The following volunteers were previously appointed to the Governing Board:
Director General: Mrs. Natalie Fough
Disaster Coordinator Mrs. Patricia Peets
Thanks in advance for noting the new leadership of the National Society. Any additional changes would be communicated if it becomes necessary.
Sincerely,
………………………………
Elmo Burke, MSc
President
SKNRCS