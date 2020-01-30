St. Kitts-Nevis’ Prime Minister and Deputy PM Jointly Congratulate Women’s Football Team on Historic Advancement to The CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards, who has responsibility for the Ministry of Sports, extend heartfelt congratulations to our own Sugar Girlz national women’s football team, which has advanced for the very first time to the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship.

The Sugar Girlz team, which comprises 22 players ranging from the age of 14 to 29 years old, made its Women’s Olympic Qualifying (WOQ) debut against Canada yesterday, Wednesday, January 29th, 2020, at H-E-B Park in Edinburg, Texas.

Canada’s team claimed a victory of 11-0 over St. Kitts and Nevis. Canada ranks No. 8, while the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis ranks No. 127 out of the 155 teams listed on the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking.

“We are extremely proud of these incredibly skilled and talented young women whose remarkable willpower, fortitude and football prowess have not only served to boost their athletic performance and standing, but also the visibility and prestige of St. Kitts and Nevis on the world stage,” Prime Minister Harris and his Deputy both said yesterday in a joint statement of congratulations.

“Their impressive and historic ascent is an incredible testament to our country’s stellar coaching education programme, as well as the teamwork, commitment, engagement and resilience that the gifted young people of St. Kitts and Nevis consistently display on playfields and in schools, churches, communities and the workplace throughout the Federation as they endeavour to build a better and brighter future for our country,” the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister added.

Yesterday’s game was quite a milestone for St. Kitts and Nevis, as it represented the first time that a national football team – male or female – from the Federation had advanced to a Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Olympic Qualifying Championship.

The Sugar Girlz football team is scheduled to play against Mexico on February 1st and against Jamaica on February 4th in the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship. Jamaica ranks No. 51, while Mexico ranks No. 26 in the world.

Next month, too, will mark the first time that St. Kitts and Nevis will participate in the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship. The tournament will determine CONCACAF’s qualifiers for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2020, which is scheduled for this summer in Costa Rica and Panama. Our young men have advanced to the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship two times already.