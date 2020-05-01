ST. KITTS-NEVIS POLICE BEGINS ENFORCEMENT OF WEARING MASKS IN PUBLIC PLACES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 30, 2020 (SKNIS): The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force arrested three persons over the past 24-hours, for breaching Section 15 of the Statutory Rules and Order No. 15 of 2020.

Section 15 states that “… a person shall wear a face mask, covering their nose and mouth, when in a public place, once a period of emergency is declared in relation to COVID-19.” The related section was first published in the Statutory Rules and Orders No. 10 of 2020, which came into operation on April 03, 2020. It was listed under Section 17.

“We believe that the public is sufficiently sensitized about the wearing of masks and so the time has come for enforcement,” Superintendent Cromwell Henry said at Thursday’s (April 30, 2020) National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Superintendent Henry said that the three individuals had been formally charged.

“We will continue to make our appeals to residents to adhere to all the provisions of the Emergency Regulations particularly the social and physical distancing protocols, the hygiene protocols, the wearing of masks and the shelter in place order,” the senior law enforcement officer stated.

Local health authorities recommended the use of the cloth face mask when in public. It prevents the wearer from spreading coronavirus-laden droplets to others in the event that they are infected and are not aware of such.