ST. KITTS-NEVIS MINISTRY OF EDUCATION HOSTS LIVE ONLINE TRAINING WEBINAR FOR TEACHERS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, April 27, 2020: Teachers in St. Kitts and Nevis took part in a Live Webinar on April 27, 2020, geared at training them to deliver lessons online.

The session introduced teachers to the basics of effective teaching from the new virtual platform, which has become a reality and a necessity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of the measures to flatten the curve on the coronavirus, students are required to learn from home via virtual classrooms.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Nevis Island Administration, Mr. Kevin Barrett addressed Webinar attendees. He expressed pleasure at the way teachers had rallied around the cause to ensure the smooth continuation of education.

“We cannot do this without all of you. We will work together, and we will succeed together!” PS Barrett said.

The shift to the broad-based implementation of online teaching, PS Barrett said, “Is transitioning, not one, but an entire system from the traditional physical space to a virtual space.” He added that part of the transition is training teachers in the selected platform for online teaching: Microsoft Teams.

The webinar continued the Ministry of Education’s efforts to make the transitioning experience as practical as possible.

Permanent Secretary Barrett referred to the training as “the foundation from which we will all build.” He emphasized that the activity would highlight key skills needed for basic online class instruction as presented by training facilitator Mr. Kendall Cable. Co-facilitators include John Williams, Education Officer (NIA) and Mr. Jaycee Somersall, Deputy Principal, Cayon High School, St. Kitts.

While the Covid-19 Pandemic has hastened this infusion of ICTs in the delivery of Education, PS Barrett stated that this technological trend is in keeping with the mandates of the Education Sector Plan 2017-2021.

“Teachers are therefore being equipped to differentiate and integrate the ICTs,” the permanent secretary added.

While some 536 viewed the initial webinar today, approximately 900 public and private primary and secondary school teachers in the Federation are expected to benefit from the training. Once completed, they would walk away skilled in the delivery of online education.

Education Management Information Systems (EMIS) Director, Mr. Christopher Herbert and the EMIS team are working to ensure all technical needs are met for the undertaking.