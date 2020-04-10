ST. KITTS-NEVIS INLAND REVENUE DEPARTMENT PROVIDES AVENUE FOR VEHICLE AND DRIVERS’ LICENSES TO BE RENEWED

SUPERINTENDENT CROMWELL HENRY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 09, 2020 (SKNIS): Vehicle owners and persons whose drivers’ licences have expired, and who are impacted by the curfew currently in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to utilize the St. Kitts-Nevis Inland Revenue Department website: www.sknird.com to bring them up-to-date.

During the April 09 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing, Superintendent Cromwell Henry advised owners whose vehicles were to be licensed in March that they have up until the end of April 2020 to do so.

“The Inland Revenue Department has extended the grace period until April 30 for persons with vehicles ending with three (3) to have their vehicles licensed. Notwithstanding that the Inland Revenue Department will be closed, your vehicles can be licensed online,” said Superintendent Henry, adding that the requirement for the vehicle inspection will be waived as these sites are closed. “Of course, those vehicles ending with four (4) you can go ahead and renew those as well.”

The portal requires persons to upload a vehicle inspection certificate. Therefore, in the absence of the inspection certificate, persons are asked to upload their vehicle insurance in both spaces for vehicle insurance and vehicle inspection certificate. That means, that the insurance will be uploaded twice so that the application can be processed.

For persons to utilize the website, they must first create an account and then register. However, persons who encounter problems can receive help from the staff of the department. If persons experience any difficulty during the process the numbers to call are 662-8207, 662-8943 or 662-8675.

“For persons who would have never used that portal before… the staff of the Inland Revenue Department would be available via phone to assist you in that process if you have any difficulty. Your registration will have to be validated so someone will be there to call you just to validate to ensure that the person who is registering the account is who they say they are,” he noted.

All licences can be collected at the police station nearest to where applicants live, and announcements will be made as to the availability of the licenses.

Persons with expired drivers’ licenses are also encouraged to utilize the website.

“Those persons whose drivers’ license has expired and you haven’t been able to renew it you can go to the same website, register and renew your drivers’ license,” he said, adding that the photo on file will be used so there is no need for persons to upload any. “Just complete the form, pay the necessary fees and your license will be available at the police station for you to pick up.”

All persons, especially those affected at this time are encouraged to utilize this service.

