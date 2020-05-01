ST. KITTS-NEVIS INLAND REVENUE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES FURTHER EXTENSION OF VEHICLE LICENSE RENEWAL DUE IN MARCH AND APRIL

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 30, 2020 (SKNIS): The deadline for the licensing of vehicles ending with three (3) and four (4) will be further extended until May 08, 2020, due to delays at the St. Kitts and Nevis Inland Revenue Department (IRD), said Superintendent of Police Cromwell Henry of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force at the April 30 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

“Due to the social distancing protocols that are being observed at the Inland Revenue Department by the staff and taxpayers alike, there have been some delays in the processing of licenses. The deadline for the licensing of vehicles ending with three (3) and four (4) has therefore been extended. So, persons with vehicles with registration numbers ending with three and four the deadline for the renewal of your license has been extended,” said Superintendent Henry.

Equally important, the IRD is working to ensure that drivers’ licences that were renewed online be issued as soon as possible. In the meantime, however, persons are asked to have their receipt and expired licenses in their possession at all times.

“Persons who have renewed their licenses online and are waiting for their licenses to be processed should keep the online receipt with them so that if you are stopped by the police you can present this receipt to them. You should also present the old or the expired license along with your receipt when requested by the police,” he said.

Superintendent Henry added that the Inland Revenue Department is “encouraging taxpayers to use” the institution’s online portal which can be accessed via www.sknird.com “to renew your licenses and of course this will reduce the time you may have to wait in lines at the office.”

Persons who have never used the e-services are urged to register as a user to conduct business on the website. A member of the IRD customer service team will then contact newly registered users to validate their registration information. Anyone seeking assistance can contact the department from 8 am to 4 pm via telephone numbers 662-8607, 662-8675 or 662-8943.

-30-