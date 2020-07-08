ST. KITTS-NEVIS GOVERNMENT OUTLINES PRIORITY AGENDA FOR CONSTITUTIONAL REFORMS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 08, 2020 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will undertake several constitutional reform measures over the next five years. The reforms are designed to strengthen the electoral process and enhance democratic systems.

The revisions were highlighted by Governor-General His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton during the first sitting of the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis since the June 05 general elections. The parliamentary sitting was held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Wednesday, July 08, 2020. This venue offered adequate spacing for social and physical distancing to occur as outlined in the current COVID-19 regulations.

“Constitutional reform that is inclusive of electoral reform inclusive of a mandated residency requirement for voter eligibility” was one area highlighted by Sir Tapley as he delivered the Throne Speech, outlining government’s priorities for the next term in office.

“This will be the subject of national consultation in order to arrive at a consensus position,” Sir Tapley indicated.

Consultation with stakeholders has become a staple of the government’s approach to policymaking.

Other priorities include: enacting legislation limiting the tenure of the prime minister to two consecutive terms; revising electoral boundaries to reflect demographic shifts in the local population; reviewing the constitutional arrangement between the Federal Government and the Nevis Island Administration; and establishing a tender’s board to further enhance transparency in the awarding of contracts; as well as completely operationalizing of the Integrity in Public Life Act.

