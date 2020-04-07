St Kitts-Nevis Government Announces Additional COVID-19 Case, All Patients in Reasonably Well Condition

The Federal Ministry of Health in St. Kitts and Nevis confirmed today that as at 12:29 p.m. on Monday, April 06, 2020, there has been an additional confirmed case of COVID-19. This raises the total number of positive results to eleven.

The newest case is a 35-year-old male citizen of the twin-island federation residing in Nevis. This confirmation means that there are now four cases of the coronavirus on Nevis and seven on St. Kitts.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Hazel Laws, notes that all of the patients are doing reasonably well.

“I want to underscore that of the 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases, eight are symptom-free and recovering nicely,” she stated at Monday’s daily briefing at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). “Three of the cases have mild symptoms and are improving.”

The CMO added that given the current condition of the patients, there is no urgent need for the expertise of the health specialists from Cuba who arrived on March 28, 2020, to strengthen the health sector’s response to COVID-19. The visiting team is in quarantine, which is the standards for all individuals who enter the country.

The quarantine period is 14 days but may be longer in certain cases.

To date, 183 persons have been tested for the coronavirus. One hundred and fourteen of the results came back negative, while 58 results are still pending.