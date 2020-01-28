ST. KITTS-NEVIS CUSTOMS & EXCISE DEPARTMENT TO BE FEATURED ON WORKING FOR YOU ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 28, 2020 (SKNIS): Customs officers from St. Kitts-Nevis Customs & Excise Department will be the special guests on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

The panel will include Elmar Martines, Assistant Comptroller of Customs for Investigations and Jervin Nisbett, Customs Senior 4, Courier Operations Manager.

The customs officers will speak to International Customs Day under the theme chosen by the World Customs Organization “Customs Fostering Sustainability for People, Prosperity and the Planet”. They will also discuss the department’s Week of Activities, the importance that Customs plays in revenue collection and the linkages that Customs has with law enforcement and other government departments, among other pertinent issues.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/