ST. KITTS-NEVIS CUSTOMS AND EXCISE DEPARTMENT PURSUES PAPERLESS ENVIRONMENT AS IT EMBRACES SUSTAINABILITY

A paperless environment brings real benefits for both businesses and governments. Against this backdrop, the St. Kitts-Nevis Customs and Excise Department is embracing the use of online tools as part of a broader strategy to promote sustainability.

“One of the things we have been trying to accomplish is to arrive in that paperless environment. We are steadfast in achieving that goal and we are just about there,” said Jervin Nisbett, Customs Senior 4, Courier Operations Manager, during his appearance on “Working for You” on January 29, 2020. “We have a few things that we are going to be rolling out shortly and we are going to be right there on the cutting edge of technology within the department.”

Mr. Nisbett stated that some aspect of a paperless environment is already in place.

“Right now, you can go online and get all the customs information that you require. We have a lot of information available to you, so it is not like once ago when you had to run up to Bird Rock or run to a customs office,” he said, noting that persons are free to peruse the department’s website skncustoms.com.

He added that persons who are desirous of importing goods can also utilize the website to calculate their duties and taxes before purchasing.

Also, of significant importance to the daily operations of Customs, is the use of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA), which is a computerized customs management system which covers most foreign trade procedures. The system handles manifests and customs declarations, accounting procedures, transit and suspense procedures. ASYCUDA generates trade data that can be used for statistical economic analysis. The programme has helped officers to speed up the time for processing the goods from ship to shelf in a timelier yet border-secure manner.

Mr. Nisbett reiterated that getting to the paperless environment is a work in progress and that the St. Kitts-Nevis Customs and Excise Department will get there shortly.

He said that St. Kitts-Nevis Customs and Excise Department is evolving, noting that “we are doing our best to make sure that all the importers are satisfied and are dealt with” fairly and expeditiously.