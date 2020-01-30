ST. KITTS-NEVIS CUSTOMS AND EXCISE DEPARTMENT HELPS TO FOSTER SUSTAINABILITY FOR PEOPLE, PROSPERITY AND PLANET

(L-R) Elmar Martines, Assistant Comptroller of Customs for Investigations and Jervin Nisbett, Customs Senior 4, Courier Operations Manager

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 30, 2020 (SKNIS): Officials of St. Kitts-Nevis Customs and Excise Department, while appearing on the radio-television show “Working for You” on January 29, stated that the theme chosen by the World Customs Organization for International Customs Day, “Customs Fostering Sustainability for People, Prosperity and the Planet”, is demonstrated within the operations of the department.

Jervin Nisbett, Customs Senior 4, Courier Operations Manager, stated how the department is helping to foster the sustainability of people, prosperity and the planet.

“By securing supply chains and borders, the Customs contributes to human health and safety and security for all people, and by improving border control to risk management, Customs facilitates legislate trade and secure revenue that bring about prosperity. By fighting against wildlife crimes Customs helps to protect the planet,” said Mr. Nisbett.

Elmar Martines, Assistant Comptroller of Customs for Investigations, stated that with respect to energy sustainability, there is also exemption on energy saving equipment such as LED lights and solar panels.

“We also ensure that people, homes and businesses are safe by offering full exemption on security equipment,” he said.

Mr. Martines said that the department also protects the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis to ensure that dangerous items do not penetrate its borders.

“So, in a sense, Customs plays a role in the maintenance of our sovereignty of the country,” he said.

In terms of sustaining the health of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, the customs officials mentioned that last week they were invited, along with other government officials from various agencies, to be a part of a sensitization meeting with regards to the Coronavirus.

“We have an important role to play to protect our borders,” Mr. Martines said. “We are the gate keepers and once we come into contact with someone who might have this virus, then we would have to rely on the expertise of the health officials.”