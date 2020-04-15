ST. KITTS-NEVIS CONFIRMS TWO MORE CASES OF COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 14, 2020 (SKNIS): Two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Minister of State with responsibility for Health, the Honourable Wendy Phipps, made the announcement at today’s National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Daily Briefing. The two positive patients reside in St. Kitts. Minister Phipps said that one individual was a close contact of a positive case and as such was already in quarantine. The second person is a family member of a suspected case already in quarantine.

The minister stated that “these two positive cases represent local spread of the virus within that household. It doesn’t say within our community,” she indicated.

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the federation now stands at 14.Ten in St. Kitts and 4 in Nevis. All of the patients are in strict isolation.

“We continue with our vigorous contact tracing and quarantine and isolation procedures in order to keep the virus under control, and we continue to stress the importance of personal responsibility in our efforts to control the disease,” Minister Phipps added. “We are thankful, however, that to date, all of our positive cases are doing well and recovering ….”

Minister Phipps further stated that to date, “234 persons have been tested for the coronavirus. Fourteen results were positive. A total of 187 cases were confirmed as negative, with 33 results pending. Twenty-nine persons are quarantined in a government facility while 111 are quarantined at home. The total number of persons released from quarantine stands at 552.

The minister of state strongly encouraged all residents to continue to practice social distancing measures, that is, staying at least six feet away from others, to eat well, get adequate rest, boost one’s own immune system, engage in effective hand washing practices and to wear face masks when out in public.

