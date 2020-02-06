St. Kitts Music Festival Release Party, 2020 Artistes Program

St. Kitts Music Festival Release Party, 2020 ArtistesProgram
Royal St. Kitts Hotel
Friday 7th February, 2020
7:00 p.m. Giveaways & DJ Music
Welcome Remarks
Val Henry
Head of Marketing
Presentations
Carambola – White Sands
X-Press Events – VIP Experience
Remarks Mr. Damion Hobson
Chairman of Music Festival
Presentation Representative
Uber Soca Cruise
Remarks Hon. Lindsay Grant
Minister of Tourism
The Reveal: Ambassador Jonel Powell
Chairman
Artistes Selection Committee
Closing Remarks Val Henry
Head of Marketing