Feb 06

St. Kitts Music Festival Release Party, 2020 Artistes Program

Royal St. Kitts Hotel
Friday 7th February, 2020

7:00 p.m. Giveaways & DJ Music

Welcome Remarks
Val Henry
Head of Marketing

Presentations
Carambola – White Sands
X-Press Events – VIP Experience

Remarks Mr. Damion Hobson
Chairman of Music Festival

Presentation Representative
Uber Soca Cruise

Remarks Hon. Lindsay Grant
Minister of Tourism

The Reveal: Ambassador Jonel Powell
Chairman
Artistes Selection Committee

Closing Remarks Val Henry
Head of Marketing

