St. Kitts is the Only Destination to Earn Two Spots on Best Attractions List

BASSETERRE (18TH February, 2020): Continuing to set tourism records and add to its growing list of accolades, St. Kitts has just won two spots on the USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards 2020 for Best Caribbean Attraction. The island’s Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park ranked #3 and Romney Manor, home of the Caribelle Batik Factory, ranked #8 on this top ten list. “It is remarkable for us to earn two distinctions in this category of the prestigious 10 Best Awards,” said the Hon. Mr. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs. The fact that St. Kitts is the only Caribbean destination to appear on this list twice is yet another testament to our marketing efforts and to the appeal of our unique, top-quality attractions that help make us a destination of choice among today’s discerning travelers.” Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, added, “To win two out of 10 spots on this ranking this year is a clear indication that the our tourism sector remains robust and helps ensure that St. Kitts remains at the top in what is one of the most competitive regions in the world for tourism.” A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to determine the nominees for each category of the Awards. The top 10 winners for each category were determined by popular vote. 10Best.com is a property of the USA Today Travel Media Group. It provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world.