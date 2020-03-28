ST. KITTS CHRISTIAN COUNCIL SUPPORTS GOVERNMENT IN FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, 28th March, 2020 (SKNIS)–The St. Kitts Christian Council through its chairman, Father P. Allister Rawlins, has expressed support for the work that the Government, in conjunction with the National COVID-19 Task Force, is doing to fight the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 2019) pandemic to protect citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis.

In a letter dated March 27, 2020, to Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel, who is also the National Disaster Coordinator at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Father Rawlins said:

“This serves as a commitment on the part of the St. Kitts Christian Council in full support with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the National COVID- 19 Taskforce, in the fight against the Coronavirus crisis- COVID- 19. The St. Kitts Christian Council pledges its full support in the fight against the Coronavirus crisis. Member churches of the Christian Council have already instituted measures geared towards the prevention and spread of the virus.”

Rev. Rawlins outlined the measures that churches have employed to help in stemming the transmission of the virus:

“These measures include the suspension of church services, except for funerals, where it is advised that the attendance be kept to a minimum, catering mainly for family members and close friends.

Services, church and organizational meetings will be held via social media.

Additionally, social distancing has been encouraged and practiced as far as possible. And hygienic practices, such as the washing and sanitizing of hands carried out to the best of our ability,” he said.

Father Rawlins added: “After listening to the deep concern of the Director of the National COVID-19 Task Force, the St. Kitts Christian Council is further supportive of the National COVID-19 Task Force in enforcing stiff measures to address the crisis. You can be assured of the St. Kitts Christian Council’s full support.”

THE ST. KITTS CHRISTIAN COUNCIL WILL HAVE A DAY OF PRAYER ON SUNDAY, MARCH 29, 2020, IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.