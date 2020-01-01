St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club pays homage to its dedicated members and sponsors

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, December 31, 2019 (MMS-SKN) — The St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club has been in existence now for four decades providing assistance to the needy, and members and sponsors who helped make it possible were honoured on Saturday December 28 at the club’s 40th anniversary dinner held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

“Tonight we are privileged to celebrate forty years of service,” said President of the St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club, Ms Charmaine Pemberton, while welcoming members and guests. “Forty years of kind acts and helping those in need – forty years of giving of their time and talents for the greater good. In the Bible, the number forty represents a period of testing, trial, and probation.”

According to Ms Pemberton, the St. Kitts Basseterre Lions Club has withstood the test of time since 1979 for the benefit of others in the community, and noted that the anniversary dinner would not have been possible without the club’s Charter members, who pioneered and steered the ship for them to be at the Marriott for the celebration that evening.

Two Charter members who were present, Mr Samuel Tuckett and Mr Ray John, were recognised. Also recognised were members with over 25 year of service: Mrs Fermilla Browne, Ms Bernadette Dolphin, Mrs Sylvia Duggins, Ms Patricia Farrell, Ms Sonia Henry, Mr Ray John, Ms Sandra Laws, Ms Charmaine Pemberton, and Mrs Marvis Warner.

Mrs Averlyn Williams-Benjamin was recognised as the first female president of the St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club.

Rams Trading Company was recognised as the most outstanding sponsor whose plaque of recognition was presented to the company’s General Manager Mr Hamir Sabnani, while Mr Richard Caines who was not present was recognised for being the most outstanding contributor over the forty years.

Certificates were presented to other sponsors: St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, National Caribbean Insurance, Social Security, Bank of Nevis, St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority, Contec Ltd, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, and the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We are blessed to count all these companies as supporters and pray for their continued support,” said Ms Pemberton.

The St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club has over the past forty years undertaken over forty major projects, which according to the President include holding walk-a-thons for the blind, raising awareness and funds for the blind community, beautification and refurbishing of local bus stops and the Kim Collins Highway, and work with those needing a helping hand in form of care packages, and volunteer efforts at the Children’s and Cardin Homes.

“Since 1979, when the St. Kitts community is looking for a helping hand, the Lions have been there to answer the call,” observed President Pemberton. “I am praying for the New Year that every able-bodied Leo and Lion challenge themselves to give just a little more – help just a little more; serve just a little more. With everything going on lately in St. Kitts and the world, now more than ever we are needed as a beacon of hope and service.”

Featured speaker was Ms Patricia Walters, CEO, The Cable, and among guests present was St. Kitts and Nevis Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency Sam Condor.

Other current St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club officials present included Ms Toshie Davis, Secretary; Ms Bernadette Dolphin, 1st VP; Ms Heather Grant, 2nd VP; Ms Patricia Farrell, Member Chair; Mr Cedric Liburd, Member Chair for 40th Anniversary Committee; Mrs Icilma Hendricks, past president; Mrs Merle Liburd, past president; and Mr Michael Hendrickson, Past District Governor (in England).