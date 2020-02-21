St. Kitts Attends Routes Americas February 4th -7th, 2020

American Airlines, Air Canada, COPA, Delta Air Lines, Southwest, United Airlines, and WestJet Highlight Meeting Schedule.

BASSETERRE (20TH February, 2020): A delegation from St. Kitts comprised of Mr. Nick Menon, Chairman of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority Board of Directors, Ms. Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and Ms. Candice Kimmel, Marketing Communications and Airline Consultant attended the annual Routes Americas event which took place February 4-6, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The premiere event to meet face-to-face with the airlines serving the Americas region, the delegation met with the airlines’ senior route development decision makers to discuss new market opportunities, capacity growth on existing services and potential gateway expansion.

Over the three days of the event, discussions were held with American Airlines, Air Canada, COPA, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest and WestJet.

“This year we had very substantive meetings with airlines, remarked Nick Menon, Chairman of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority Board of Directors. These sessions are integral to maintaining the relationships with the airlines currently serving St. Kitts and building new relationships with those carriers with the network and fleet availability to potentially service the destination in the future. They are an excellent forum for the exchange of industry information and the latest aviation trends,” he concluded.

Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, commented, “the airlines were very receptive to the business cases we presented and showed keen interest in our plans for ongoing growth through the development of new gateways. We also were able to provide them with primary data on our visitor arrivals, visitor departure airport and residence by zip code – something they could not obtain from another source. Coupled with the latest information on new hotel openings, infrastructure and tourism activities development, we portrayed a tourism destination on the move.”