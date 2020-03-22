St. Kitts and Nevis Travel Advisory: COVID-19 Pandemic Rev: 22-March-2020

In response to the rapid intensification and widespread distribution of COVID-19 cases globally – and in the interest of protecting our borders, and the health and wellness of our citizens and residents – the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is imposing travel advice and restrictions as follows:

Nationals and legal residents of St. Kitts and Nevis are strongly advised to

avoid all non-essential travel to countries or jurisdictions where COVID-

19 cases have been reported, and where there is local/ community

transmission. Countries include: China, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore,

South Korea, Japan, the European Union (EU), Switzerland, the

United Kingdom (UK) and United States of America (USA), as well as

the Dutch and French territories in the Caribbean. Nationals and legal residents of St. Kitts and Nevis arriving from the

aforementioned destinations or any other destination will be subject to

entry screening and a mandatory 14 day quarantine period upon arrival. International travellers from the aforementioned countries or jurisdictions

are strongly advised not to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis at this time as you

will be refused entry. All non-national travellers arriving from any other international

destination:

 Will go through an advanced screening process at point of entry,

regardless of your point of origin;

 Will be subjected to a mandatory quarantine period of not less than

14 days at a Government designated quarantine site;

 Will receive health checks by the Ministry of Health’s designated

quarantine officials on a daily basis; and

 May be refused entry.

Any person found in breach of the terms of his / her quarantine shall be liable on summary conviction to the penalties as outlined in the Public Health Quarantine Regulations (SRO No. 2 of 2020)

The Federal Ministry of Health and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis notify that, to date, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Federation.

Citizens and residents are advised to rely only on official sources of information on the COVID-19 pandemic developments, and to follow prescribed protocols on infection prevention and control (IPC). The Government reaffirms its pledge to keep all citizens and residents informed and to do everything in its power to manage this global public health challenge.