ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ SMALL GRANTS PROGRAMME ISSUES CALLS FOR 2020 PROPOSALS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 21, 2020 (SKNIS): The Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme (SGP) has issued a call for proposals – SGP 6th Operational Phase (STAR Allocation) – for projects in the area of biodiversity conservation to support grassroots communities and civil society organizations across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to tackle critical global environmental challenges while addressing local sustainable development needs.

Ilis Watts, National Coordinator – GEF Small Grants Programme, St. Kitts and Nevis (SGPSKN), echoed her delight of the successes of the programme over the years and noted that it was important to issue the call so that groups can demonstrate their innovativeness and stewardship while assisting in promoting a sustainable environment.

“This call for proposals is to encourage civil society organizations, Non-Government Organizations, community groups and associations to apply for grant funding to undertake projects that contribute to biodiversity conservation and preservation while providing livelihood opportunities for local communities,” said the national coordinator.

She added that the organization has a vested interest in ensuring that the environment remains sustainable. She further added that it will continue to assist groups that take pride in ensuring that they promote sustainable environments, which ultimately redounds to the benefit of all.

“Even though this call is specific to projects in the area of biodiversity conservation, we will be accepting, shortly, project concepts in keeping with our new areas of emphasis. These areas will be finalized on the completion of our Country Programme Strategy for 2020-2024” she added.

SGPSKN started financing projects in 2014. Since its establishment in the federation, 60 approved community-based projects in St. Kitts and Nevis have provided seed monies and technical assistance. Small grants of up to USD 50,000 have been provided in GEF focal areas such as biodiversity, climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as land degradation.

The Operational Phase Six (6) saw the focus placed on climate-smart agroecology and landscape and seascape conservation and energy access co-benefits and the upcoming Operational Phase Seven (7). New general areas such as Sustainable Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Security, Community Based Adaptation and Catalyzing Sustainable Urban Solutions will be supported.