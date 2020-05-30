Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 29, 2020 (SKNIS): Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hazel Laws says that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has successfully contained the first wave of COVID-19.

She said this during her appearance on the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 daily briefing for May 28.

Dr. Laws said, “We would have announced our last case or our 15th case on April 19th which is approximately 37 days ago, which is almost three incubation periods hence.”

She also highlighted that “Based on the data on the ground, we are not seeing persons presenting at our health centres complaining with respiratory symptoms and we are not seeing persons coming into our emergency room complaining with respiratory symptoms.”