ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CONFIRMS TWO (2) ADDITIONAL COVID-19 CASES: TOTAL NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES NOW STANDS AT 14

St. Kitts and Nevis recorded two (2) additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 14. The patients are both resident on St. Kitts and had been placed in quarantine from the time their contacts received confirmation of their tests results.

Of these two cases one was a close contact of a positive case and was already in quarantine, as said above. The second is a family member of a suspected case already in quarantine. These two cases represent local spread of the virus within the respective households.

Now that confirmation of COVID-19 has been received both patients are subjected to compulsory isolation in order to limit the likelihood of transmission to others. The Ministry of Health has already commenced tracing the contacts of the patients and these contacts would be subject to strict quarantine and testing.

The distribution of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Federation is now as follows: 10 in St. Kitts and four (4) in Nevis.

The Federal Ministry of Health again reminds our citizens and residents of our individual and collective responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our Nation by following the advice of the public health authorities regarding infection and prevention control (IPC). There should be strict observance of quarantine and isolation regulations by remaining (a) at home if you are placed on home/self-quarantine; or (b) in the place of isolation for the entire duration of the period.

Please be advised that the Federal Ministry of Health remains the only official source of information on COVID-19 in the Nation. Feel free to call the COVID-19 Hotline #311 if you have questions and concerns.