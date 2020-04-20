ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CONFIRMS ONE (1) ADDITIONAL COVID-19 CASE: TOTAL NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES NOW STANDS AT 15

St. Kitts and Nevis recorded one (1) additional case of COVID-19 on Sunday, April 19, 2020. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 15. The patient is resident on St. Kitts.

Now that confirmation of COVID-19 has been received the patient is subjected to compulsory isolation in order to limit the likelihood of transmission to others. The Ministry of Health has already commenced tracing the contacts of the patient; these contacts would be subject to strict quarantine and testing.

The distribution of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Federation is now as follows: 11 in St. Kitts and four (4) in Nevis.

The Federal Ministry of Health again reminds our citizens and residents of our individual and collective responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our Nation by following the advice of the public health authorities regarding infection and prevention control (IPC). There should be strict observance of quarantine and isolation regulations by remaining (a) at home if you are placed on home/self-quarantine; or (b) in the place of isolation for the entire duration of the period.

Please be advised that the Federal Ministry of Health remains the only official source of information on COVID-19 in the Nation. Feel free to call the COVID-19 Hotline #311 if you have questions and/or concerns.