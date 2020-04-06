ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CONFIRMS ONE (1) ADDITIONAL COVID-19 CASE: TOTAL NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES NOW STANDS AT 11

Today Monday, April 6, 2020 St. Kitts and Nevis recorded one (1) additional case of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 11. The patient is a 35 year-old male who is a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis, and resident on Nevis. He is employed in the tourism industry and, as such, the case can be described as import-related.

Now that confirmation of COVID-19 has been received the patient is subjected to compulsory isolation in order to limit the likelihood of transmission to others.

The Ministry of Health on Nevis would have commenced tracing the contacts of this individual and these contacts would be subject to strict quarantine and testing.

The distribution of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Federation is now as follows: seven (7) in St. Kitts and four (4) in Nevis.

The Federal Ministry of Health again reminds our citizens and residents of our individual and collective responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our

Nation by following the advice of the public health authorities regarding infection and prevention control (IPC). There should be strict observance of quarantine

and isolation regulations by remaining (a) at home if you are placed on home/self-quarantine; or (b) in the place of isolation for the entire duration of the period.

Please be advised that the Federal Ministry of Health remains the only official source of information on COVID-19 in the Nation. Feel free to call the COVID-19

Hotline #311 if you have questions and concerns.

FEDERAL MINISTRY OF HEALTH

April 6th, 2020