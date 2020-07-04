ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CONFIRMS ONE (1) ADDITIONAL COVID-19 CASE: TOTAL NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES NOW STANDS AT 16

St. Kitts and Nevis recorded one (1) additional case of COVID-19, today Saturday July 4, 2020.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16. The patient is a returning national who

landed on June 19, 2020 from Washington DC, USA. The patient has been in quarantine since

arrival. Today is 76 days after we would have announced the 15th case.

Now that confirmation of COVID-19 has been received the patient is subjected to compulsory

isolation in order to limit the likelihood of transmission to others. All the contacts of the patient

would be subject to strict quarantine and testing.

The distribution of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Federation is now as follows: 12 in St.

Kitts and four (4) in Nevis.

The Federal Ministry of Health again reminds our citizens and residents of our individual and

collective responsibility to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention measures that include:

 Physical distancing – remaining six feet from other persons

 Wearing face mask in public

 Hand hygiene – washing hands after touching high touch surfaces which may be

contaminated.

Social distancing – avoiding mass gatherings

These non- pharmaceutical measures will reduce your risk of exposure to the virus.

Please be advised that the Federal Ministry of Health remains the only official source of

information on COVID-19 in the Nation. Feel free to call the Ministry of Health (869 – 467

11172 / 1108) or the COVID-19 Hotline #311 if you have questions and/or concerns.