ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CONFIRMS ONE (1) ADDITIONAL CASE OF COVID-19: TOTAL NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES NOW STAND AT EIGHT

On Monday, March 30, 2020 St. Kitts and Nevis recorded one (1) additional case of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to eight (8), and comes less than 24 hours after the Federal Ministry of Health would have announced five (5) cases on Sunday, March 29, 2020. The patient is a 51 yearold female who is a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis, and resident on Nevis. As with all other confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Country, this case is also travel related, meaning that it was imported into the Federation – given the patient’s travel history from the United Kingdom on March 14, 2020

The Federal Ministry of Health wishes to advise the public that this patient would have been quarantined since arrival in the Federation. Now that confirmation of COVID-19 has been received the patient is subjected to compulsory isolation in order to limit the likelihood of transmission to others. The Ministry of Health on Nevis has already begun tracing the contacts of this individual and these contacts would be subject to strict quarantine and testing.

The Federal Ministry of Health again reminds our citizens and residents of our individual and collective responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our Nation by following the advice of the public health authorities regarding infection and prevention control (IPC). There should be strict observance of quarantine regulations by remaining at home if you are placed on home/self-quarantine.

Persons who have been placed in mandatory isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19 must remain in the place of isolation at all times for the duration of the period. Anyone found violating quarantine or isolation regulations will be subject to fines of up to $8,000 and other penalties.

The public is also reminded to adhere to the State of Emergency provisions and regulations outlined in Statutory Rules and Orders (SR&O), Number 7 of 2020: Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, which took effect from 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Please be advised that the Federal Ministry of Health remains the only official source of information on COVID-19 in the Nation. Feel free to call the COVID-19 Hotline #311 if you have questions and concerns.