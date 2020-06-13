ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ BORDERS REMAIN CLOSED TO INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL FLIGHTS AND VISITORS, SAYS PM HARRIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 13, 2020 (SKNIS): To further protect citizens and residents from the COVID-19 virus, the Federation’s borders will remain closed said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris during an address to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020.

“Our borders remain closed to international commercial flights and visitors so as to prevent, and or delay the possibility of importing any new cases of COVID-19,” said Prime Minister Harris.

Dr. Harris said that consultations are ongoing with the relevant stakeholders to determine when the borders can safely reopen.

“A coordinated effort is being made with regional and international partners as to the opportune time to open our borders, but until such a decision is arrived at, our borders will remain closed and the established protocols followed,” he said. “We continue to act with caution with respect to our borders as we have seen in some countries that there has been a spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19 when restrictions were lifted.”