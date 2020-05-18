May 18, 2020February 26, 2020

ST. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS

OFFICIAL GAZETTE

(E X T R A O R D I N A R Y)

Published by Authority

VOL. CXV MONDAY, 18TH MAY 2020 NO. 36

NOTICE

His Excellency The Governor-General has been pleased to make the following Statutory Rules and Orders on 18th May 2020:–

No. 18 of 2020 – Proclamation dated the 18th day of May, 2020 appointing the day for the nomination of Candidates and the day on which the poll shall be taken for the election of members to serve in the National Assembly.

The following Statutory Rules and Orders is circulated in this issue of the Gazette and forms part thereof:–

No. 18 of 2020 – Proclamation dated the 18th day of May, 2020 appointing the day for the nomination of Candidates and the day on which the poll shall be taken for the election of members to serve in the National Assembly.

Dated 18th May 2020.

NOTICE

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01 APPOINTMENT OF RETURNING OFFICER

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: JERMAINE LAKE

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (1)

By virtue of the powers in me vested by section 57(1) of the National Assembly Elections Act, Cap. 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis as amended, and acting in accordance with the recommendation of the Supervisor of Elections, I, SIR SAMUEL WEYMOUTH TAPLEY SEATON, Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby appoint you JERMAINE LAKE to be the Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (1).

GIVEN under my hand and the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis this 18th day of May, 2020, and in the LS sixty-ninth year of Her Majesty’s reign.

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01 APPOINTMENT OF RETURNING OFFICER

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: SHARON HANLEY

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (2)

By virtue of the powers in me vested by section 57(1) of the National Assembly Elections Act, Cap. 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis as amended, and acting in accordance with the recommendation of the Supervisor of Elections, I, SIR SAMUEL WEYMOUTH TAPLEY SEATON, Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby appoint you SHARON HANLEY to be the Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (2).

GIVEN under my hand and the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis this 18th day of May, 2020, and in the LS sixty-ninth year of Her Majesty’s reign.

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01 APPOINTMENT OF RETURNING OFFICER

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: MELVON BASSUE

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (3)

By virtue of the powers in me vested by section 57(1) of the National Assembly Elections Act, Cap. 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis as amended, and acting in accordance with the recommendation of the Supervisor of Elections, I, SIR SAMUEL WEYMOUTH TAPLEY SEATON, Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby appoint you MELVON BASSUE to be the Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (3).

GIVEN under my hand and the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis

LS this 18th day of May, 2020, and in the sixty-ninth year of Her Majesty’s reign.

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: MEGUEL THOMAS

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (4)

By virtue of the powers in me vested by section 57(1) of the National Assembly Elections Act, Cap. 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis as amended, and acting in accordance with the recommendation of the Supervisor of Elections, I, SIR SAMUEL WEYMOUTH TAPLEY SEATON, Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby appoint you MEGUEL THOMAS to be the Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (4).

GIVEN under my hand and the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis this 18th day of May, 2020, and in the LS sixty-ninth year of Her Majesty’s reign.

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01 APPOINTMENT OF RETURNING OFFICER

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

VINCENT HODGE

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (5)

VINCENT HODGE to

be the Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (5).

GIVEN under my hand and the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis this 18th day of May, 2020, and in the LS sixty-ninth year of Her Majesty’s reign.

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01 APPOINTMENT OF RETURNING OFFICER

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: EDWIN WARNER

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (6)

By virtue of the powers in me vested by section 57(1) of the National Assembly Elections Act, Cap. 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis as amended, and acting in accordance with the recommendation of the Supervisor of Elections, I, SIR SAMUEL WEYMOUTH TAPLEY SEATON, Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby appoint you EDWIN WARNER to be the Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (6).

GIVEN under my hand and the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis

LS this 18th day of May, 2020, and in the sixty-ninth year of Her Majesty’s reign.

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: PATRICK WELCOME

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (7)

By virtue of the powers in me vested by section 57(1) of the National Assembly Elections Act, Cap. 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis as amended, and acting in accordance with the recommendation of the Supervisor of Elections, I, SIR SAMUEL WEYMOUTH TAPLEY SEATON, Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby appoint you PATRICK WELCOME to be the Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (7).

GIVEN under my hand and the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis

LS this 18th day of May, 2020, and in the sixty-ninth year of Her Majesty’s reign.

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01 APPOINTMENT OF RETURNING OFFICER

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

PHILLIP BROWN

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (8)

PHILLIP BROWN to

be the Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (8).

GIVEN under my hand and the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis this 18th day of May, 2020, and in the LS sixty-ninth year of Her Majesty’s reign.

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01 APPOINTMENT OF RETURNING OFFICER

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: KEVIN BARRETT

Returning Officer for Nevis (9)

By virtue of the powers in me vested by section 57(1) of the National Assembly Elections Act, Cap. 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis as amended, and acting in accordance with the recommendation of the Supervisor of Elections, I, SIR SAMUEL WEYMOUTH TAPLEY SEATON, Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby appoint you KEVIN BARRETT to be the Returning Officer for the Constituency of Nevis (9).

GIVEN under my hand and the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis this 18th day of May, 2020, and in the LS sixty-ninth year of Her Majesty’s reign.

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: ROHAN CLAXTON

Returning Officer for Nevis (10)

By virtue of the powers in me vested by section 57(1) of the National Assembly Elections Act, Cap. 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis as amended, and acting in accordance with the recommendation of the Supervisor of Elections, I, SIR SAMUEL WEYMOUTH TAPLEY SEATON, Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby appoint you ROHAN CLAXTON to be the Returning Officer for the Constituency of Nevis (10).

GIVEN under my hand and the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis this 18th day of May, 2020, and in the LS sixty-ninth year of Her Majesty’s reign.

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01 APPOINTMENT OF RETURNING OFFICER

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

ERMALITA ELLIOTT

Returning Officer for Nevis (11)

ERMALITA ELLIOTT

to be the Returning Officer for the Constituency of Nevis (11).

GIVEN under my hand and the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis this 18th day of May, 2020, and in the LS sixty-ninth year of Her Majesty’s reign.

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01

Form No.1

WRIT OF ELECTION

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: JERMAINE LAKE

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher No. (1)

WHEREAS by subsection (1) of section 61 of the National Assembly Elections Act, Chapter 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis it is provided that for the purpose of every general election of members of the National Assembly, the Governor-General shall issue Writs of Election under the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis addressed to the Returning Officer:

AND WHEREAS I think it expedient that writs should be issued for the election of members to serve in the National Assembly:

NOW THEREFORE, I, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Knight Grand

Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby require that you proceed to the nomination of candidates on the 27th day of May, 2020 at the Newtown Community Centre and thereafter, if necessary, you do on the 5th day of June, 2020, between the hours of seven o’clock in the forenoon and six o’clock in the afternoon, cause election to be made according to law, of a member

to serve in the National Assembly of the State for the said constituency and that you do cause the name of such member when so elected to be certified to me not later than the 6th day of June, 2020.

GIVEN under my hand and the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis this 18th day of May, 2020, and in the LS sixty-ninth year of Her Majesty’s reign.

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01

Form No.1

WRIT OF ELECTION

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: SHARON HANLEY

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher No. (2)

WHEREAS by subsection (1) of section 61 of the National Assembly Elections Act, Chapter 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis it is provided that for the purpose of every general election of members of the National Assembly, the Governor-General shall issue Writs of Election under the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis addressed to the Returning Officer:

AND WHEREAS I think it expedient that writs should be issued for the election of members to serve in the National Assembly:

NOW THEREFORE, I, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Knight Grand

Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby require that you proceed to the nomination of candidates on the 27th day of May, 2020 at the McKnight Community Center and thereafter, if necessary, you do on the 5th day of June, 2020, between the hours of seven o’clock in the forenoon and six o’clock in the afternoon, cause election to be made according to law, of a member to serve in the National Assembly of the State for the said constituency and that you do cause the name of such member when so elected to be certified to me not later than the 6th day of June, 2020.

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01

Form No.1

WRIT OF ELECTION

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: MELVON BASSUE

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher No. (3)

WHEREAS by subsection (1) of section 61 of the National Assembly Elections Act, Chapter 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis it is provided that for the purpose of every general election of members of the National Assembly, the Governor-General shall issue Writs of Election under the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis addressed to the Returning Officer:

AND WHEREAS I think it expedient that writs should be issued for the election of members to serve in the National Assembly:

NOW THEREFORE, I, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Knight Grand

Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby require that you proceed to the nomination of candidates on the 27th day of May, 2020 at the St. Johnston Community Centre and thereafter, if necessary, you do on the 5th day of June, 2020, between the hours of seven o’clock in the forenoon and six o’clock in the afternoon, cause election to be made according to law, of a member to serve in the National Assembly of the State for the said constituency and that you do cause the name of such member when so elected to be certified to me not later than the 6th day of June, 2020.

LS

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01

Form No.1

WRIT OF ELECTION

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: MEGUEL THOMAS

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher No. (4)

WHEREAS by subsection (1) of section 61 of the National Assembly Elections Act, Chapter 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis it is provided that for the purpose of every general election of members of the National Assembly, the Governor-General shall issue Writs of Election under the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis addressed to the Returning Officer:

AND WHEREAS I think it expedient that writs should be issued for the election of members to serve in the National Assembly:

NOW THEREFORE, I, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Knight Grand

Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby require that you proceed to the nomination of candidates on the 27th day of May, 2020 at the Old Road Community Centre and thereafter, if necessary, you do on the 5th day of June, 2020, between the hours of seven o’clock in the forenoon and six o’clock in the afternoon, cause election to be made according to law, of a member to serve in the National Assembly of the State for the said constituency and that you do cause the name of such member when so elected to be certified to me not later than the 6th day of June, 2020.

LS

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01

Form No.1

WRIT OF ELECTION

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: VINCENT HODGE

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher No. (5)

WHEREAS by subsection (1) of section 61 of the National Assembly Elections Act, Chapter 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis it is provided that for the purpose of every general election of members of the National Assembly, the Governor-General shall issue Writs of Election under the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis addressed to the Returning Officer:

AND WHEREAS I think it expedient that writs should be issued for the election of members to serve in the National Assembly:

NOW THEREFORE, I, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Knight Grand

Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby require that you proceed to the nomination of candidates on the 27th day of May, 2020 at the Sandy Point Community Centre and thereafter, if necessary, you do on the 5th day of June, 2020, between the hours of seven o’clock in the forenoon and

LS

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01

Form No.1

WRIT OF ELECTION

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: EDWIN WARNER

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher No. (6)

WHEREAS by subsection (1) of section 61 of the National Assembly Elections Act, Chapter 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis it is provided that for the purpose of every general election of members of the National Assembly, the Governor-General shall issue Writs of Election under the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis addressed to the Returning Officer:

AND WHEREAS I think it expedient that writs should be issued for the election of members to serve in the National Assembly:

NOW THEREFORE, I, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Knight Grand

Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby require that you proceed to the nomination of candidates on the 27th day of May, 2020 at the Dieppe Bay Police Station and thereafter, if necessary, you do on the 5th day of June, 2020, between the hours of seven o’clock in the forenoon and six o’clock in the afternoon, cause election to be made according to law, of a member to serve in the National Assembly of the State for the said constituency and that you do cause the name of such member when so elected to be certified to me not later than the 6th day of June, 2020.

LS

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01

Form No.1

WRIT OF ELECTION

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: PATRICK WELCOME

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher No. (7)

WHEREAS by subsection (1) of section 61 of the National Assembly Elections Act, Chapter 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis it is provided that for the purpose of every general election of members of the National Assembly, the Governor-General shall issue Writs of Election under the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis addressed to the Returning Officer:

AND WHEREAS I think it expedient that writs should be issued for the election of members to serve in the National Assembly:

NOW THEREFORE, I, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Knight Grand

Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby require that you proceed to the nomination of candidates on the 27th day of May, 2020 at the Tabernacle Police Station and thereafter, if necessary, you do on the

5th day of June, 2020, between the hours of seven o’clock in the forenoon and

LS

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01

Form No.1

WRIT OF ELECTION

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: PHILLIP BROWN

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher No. (8)

WHEREAS by subsection (1) of section 61 of the National Assembly Elections Act, Chapter 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis it is provided that for the purpose of every general election of members of the National Assembly, the Governor-General shall issue Writs of Election under the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis addressed to the Returning Officer:

AND WHEREAS I think it expedient that writs should be issued for the election of members to serve in the National Assembly:

NOW THEREFORE, I, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Knight Grand

Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby require that you proceed to the nomination of candidates on the 27th day of May, 2020 at the Community Centre, St. Peters and thereafter, if necessary, you do on the 5th day of June, 2020, between the hours of seven o’clock in the forenoon and six o’clock in the afternoon, cause election to be made according to law, of a member to serve in the National Assembly of the State for the said constituency and that you do cause the name of such member when so elected to be certified to me not later than the 6th day of June, 2020.

LS

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01

Form No.1

WRIT OF ELECTION

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: KEVIN BARRETT

Returning Officer for Nevis No. (9)

WHEREAS by subsection (1) of section 61 of the National Assembly Elections Act, Chapter 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis it is provided that for the purpose of every general election of members of the National Assembly, the Governor-General shall issue Writs of Election under the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis addressed to the Returning Officer:

AND WHEREAS I think it expedient that writs should be issued for the election of members to serve in the National Assembly:

NOW THEREFORE, I, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Knight Grand

Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby require that you proceed to the nomination of candidates on the 27th day of May, 2020 at Bath Community Centre and thereafter, if necessary, you do on the 5th day of June, 2020, between the hours of seven o’clock in the forenoon and

LS

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01

Form No.1

WRIT OF ELECTION

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: ROHAN CLAXTON

Returning Officer for Nevis No. (10)

WHEREAS by subsection (1) of section 61 of the National Assembly Elections Act, Chapter 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis it is provided that for the purpose of every general election of members of the National Assembly, the Governor-General shall issue Writs of Election under the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis addressed to the Returning Officer:

AND WHEREAS I think it expedient that writs should be issued for the election of members to serve in the National Assembly:

NOW THEREFORE, I, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Knight Grand

Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby require that you proceed to the nomination of candidates on the 27th day of May, 2020 at the David Freeman Centre of Excellence and thereafter, if necessary, you do on the 5th day of June, 2020, between the hours of seven o’clock in the forenoon and six o’clock in the afternoon, cause election to be made according to law, of a member to serve in the National Assembly of the State for the said constituency and that you do cause the name of such member when so elected to be certified to me not later than the 6th day of June, 2020.

LS

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT, Cap. 2.01

Form No.1

WRIT OF ELECTION

ELIZABETH THE SECOND, by the Grace of God of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth.

TO: ERMALITA ELLIOTT

Returning Officer for Nevis No. (11)

WHEREAS by subsection (1) of section 61 of the National Assembly Elections Act, Chapter 2.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Christopher and Nevis it is provided that for the purpose of every general election of members of the National Assembly, the Governor-General shall issue Writs of Election under the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis addressed to the Returning Officer:

AND WHEREAS I think it expedient that writs should be issued for the election of members to serve in the National Assembly:

NOW THEREFORE, I, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Knight Grand

Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis do hereby require that you proceed to the nomination of candidates on the 27th day of May, 2020 at the Cotton Ground Community Centre and thereafter, if necessary, you do on the 5th day of June, 2020, between the hours of seven o’clock in the forenoon and six o’clock in the afternoon, cause election to be made according to law, of a member to serve in the National Assembly of the State for the said constituency and that you do cause the name of such member when so elected to be certified to me not later than the 6th day of June, 2020.

LS

SIR S. W. TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP. 2.01

Form No. 2

(Section 62(1))

NOTICE OF NOMINATION

The Governor-General having issued his Writ of Election for the election of a member of the National Assembly for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (1) the Returning Officer for the said constituency will on the 27th day of May, 2020, now next ensuing between the hours of ten o’clock in the forenoon and one o’clock in the afternoon and between the hours of two o’clock and four o’clock in the afternoon at the Newtown Community Centre, proceed to the nomination of a member for the Constituency of Saint Christopher No. 1.

Dated this 18th day of May, 2020.

JERMAINE LAKE

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (1)

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP. 2.01

Form No. 2

(Section 62(1))

NOTICE OF NOMINATION

The Governor-General having issued his Writ of Election for the election of a member of the National Assembly for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (2) the Returning Officer for the said constituency will on the 27th day of May, 2020, now next ensuing between the hours of ten o’clock in the forenoon and one o’clock in the afternoon and between the hours of two o’clock and four o’clock in the afternoon at the McKnight Community Centre, proceed to the nomination of a member for the Constituency of Saint Christopher No. 2.

Dated this 18th day of May, 2020.

SHARON HANLEY

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (2)

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP. 2.01

Form No. 2

(Section 62(1))

NOTICE OF NOMINATION

The Governor-General having issued his Writ of Election for the election of a member of the National Assembly for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (3) the Returning Officer for the said constituency will on the 27th day of May, 2020, now next ensuing between the hours of ten o’clock in the forenoon and one o’clock in the afternoon and between the hours of two o’clock and four o’clock in the afternoon at the St. Johnston Community Centre, proceed to the nomination of a member for the Constituency of Saint Christopher No. 3.

Dated this 18th day of May, 2020.

MELVON BASSUE

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (3)

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP. 2.01

Form No. 2

(Section 62(1))

NOTICE OF NOMINATION

The Governor-General having issued his Writ of Election for the election of a member of the National Assembly for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (4) the Returning Officer for the said constituency will on the 27th day of May, 2020, now next ensuing between the hours of ten o’clock in the forenoon and one o’clock in the afternoon and between the hours of two o’clock and four o’clock in the afternoon at

the Old Road Community Centre, proceed to the nomination of a member for the Constituency of Saint Christopher No. 4.

Dated this 18th day of May, 2020.

MEGUEL THOMAS

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (4)

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP. 2.01

Form No. 2

(Section 62(1))

NOTICE OF NOMINATION

The Governor-General having issued his Writ of Election for the election of a member of the National Assembly for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (5) the Returning Officer for the said constituency will on the 27th day of May, 2020, now next ensuing between the hours of ten o’clock in the forenoon and one o’clock in the afternoon and between the hours of two o’clock and four o’clock in the afternoon at the Sandy Point Community Centre, proceed to the nomination of a member for the Constituency of Saint Christopher No. 5.

Dated this 18th day of May, 2020.

VINCENT HODGE

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (5)

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP. 2.01

Form No. 2

(Section 62(1))

NOTICE OF NOMINATION

The Governor-General having issued his Writ of Election for the election of a member of the National Assembly for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (6) the Returning Officer for the said constituency will on the 27th day of May, 2020, now next ensuing between the hours of ten o’clock in the forenoon and one o’clock in the afternoon and between the hours of two o’clock and four o’clock in the afternoon at the Dieppe Bay Police Station, proceed to the nomination of a member for the Constituency of Saint Christopher No. 6.

Dated this 18th day of May, 2020.

EDWIN WARNER

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (6)

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP. 2.01

Form No. 2

(Section 62(1))

NOTICE OF NOMINATION

The Governor-General having issued his Writ of Election for the election of a member of the National Assembly for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (7) the Returning Officer for the said constituency will on the 27th day of May, 2020, now next ensuing between the hours of ten o’clock in the forenoon and one o’clock in the afternoon and between the hours of two o’clock and four o’clock in the afternoon at the Tabernacle Police Station, proceed to the nomination of a member for the Constituency of Saint Christopher No. 7.

Dated this 18th day of May, 2020.

PATRICK WELCOME

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (7)

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP. 2.01

Form No. 2

(Section 62(1))

NOTICE OF NOMINATION

The Governor-General having issued his Writ of Election for the election of a member of the National Assembly for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (8) the Returning Officer for the said constituency will on the 27th day of May, 2020, now next ensuing between the hours of ten o’clock in the forenoon and one o’clock in the afternoon and between the hours of two o’clock and four o’clock in the afternoon at the Community Centre, St. Peters, proceed to the nomination of a member for the Constituency of Saint Christopher No. 8.

Dated this 18th day of May, 2020.

PHILLIP BROWN

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Saint Christopher (8)

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP. 2.01

Form No. 2

(Section 62(1))

NOTICE OF NOMINATION

The Governor-General having issued his Writ of Election for the election of a member of the National Assembly for the Constituency of Nevis (9) the Returning Officer for the said constituency will on the 27th day of May, 2020, now next ensuing between the hours of ten o’clock in the forenoon and one o’clock in the afternoon and between the hours of two o’clock and four o’clock in the afternoon at the Bath Community Centre, proceed to the nomination of a member for the Constituency of Nevis No. 9.

Dated this 18th day of May, 2020.

KEVIN BARRETT

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Nevis (9)

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP. 2.01

Form No. 2

(Section 62(1))

NOTICE OF NOMINATION

The Governor-General having issued his Writ of Election for the election of a member of the National Assembly for the Constituency of Nevis (10) the Returning Officer for the said constituency will on the 27th day of May, 2020, now next ensuing between the hours of ten o’clock in the forenoon and one o’clock in the afternoon and between the hours of two o’clock and four o’clock in the afternoon at the David Freeman Centre of Excellence, proceed to the nomination of a member for the Constituency of Nevis No. 10.

Dated this 18th day of May, 2020.

ROHAN CLAXTON

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Nevis (10)

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP. 2.01

Form No. 2

(Section 62(1))

NOTICE OF NOMINATION

The Governor-General having issued his Writ of Election for the election of a member of the National Assembly for the Constituency of Nevis (11) the Returning Officer for the said constituency will on the 27th day of May, 2020, now next ensuing between the hours of ten o’clock in the forenoon and one o’clock in the afternoon and between the hours of two o’clock and four o’clock in the afternoon at the Cotton Ground Community Centre, proceed to the nomination of a member for the Constituency of Nevis No. 11.

Dated this 18th day of May, 2020.

ERMALITA ELLIOTT

Returning Officer for the Constituency of Nevis (11)

2020