SPECIAL PETTY SESSION FOR GRANTING OF LICENCES TO SELL INTOXICATING LIQUOR, WHOLESALE AND RETAIL

The Special Petty Session for the granting of Licences to sell intoxicating Liquor, Wholesale and Retail, under Section 4 of the Liquor Licence Act, Chapter 18.21 of the Revised Edition 2002 of the Laws of the Federation as amended by the Liquor Licence Amendment Act 2007 No.5 of 2007, will be held at the following place on the date specified:

Magistrates Court—Basseterre on Friday 28th February 2020 at 9:00 am

Persons concerned are warned that failure to obtain their Licences could lead to serious consequences and are reminded that licences issued will be for the remainder of the year.