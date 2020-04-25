SPANISH-SPEAKING BUSINESS COMMUNITY ENGAGED ON EMERGENCY POWERS REGULATIONS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 24, 2020 (SKNIS): Business owners from the Spanish-speaking community on St. Kitts and Nevis learnt more about the do’s and don’ts as outlined in the Emergency Powers Regulation during a meeting with officials from the National COVID-19 Task Force on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, participated in the meeting that Mr. Samuel described as fruitful.

“We were able to engage them on topics such as enforcing hygiene protocol and also ensuring that they understand the social and physical distancing protocols that are within the Regulations,” Mr. Samuel stated at Thursday’s National Emergency Operations Centre Daily Briefing.

He added that the attendees were encouraged to be on the lookout for symptoms of the coronavirus and to implement measures to curb the spread of the pandemic. Bar owners were reminded that the retail sale of liquor is temporarily suspended and it is illegal to breach this rule.

Mr. Samuel said that the feedback was very positive, and the individuals in attendance pledged to be mindful of the protocols in the Regulation.

Other outreach activities have been ongoing. These include distributing COVID-19 informational videos that were translated to Spanish as well as open-air announcements by law enforcement promoting hand hygiene, social distancing, and curfew rules.

